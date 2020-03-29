Barbara Koger

Barbara J. Koger, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Meadowbrook in Bloomer after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer.
Barb was born on March 8, 1938, at home in Dover Township, Buffalo County, to Irvin and Esther (Nelson) Klopp. She attended Eleva-Strum school and graduated in 1956.
On March 8, 1958, Barb was united in marriage to Donald Koger at Evanger Lutheran Church in Lookout, Wisconsin.
Barb lovingly cared for others as a nursing assistant in area nursing homes and as a home health aide. She was a member of First Lutheran Church and Spirit Lutheran Church.
Barb enjoyed camping at Nelson Lake in Hayward, shaking dice, pontoon rides, and visiting with friends and family. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barb is survived by her husband of 62 years, Don; children, Mark (Cathy) Koger of Eau Claire, Tim (Tammy) Koger of Birchwood and Kim (Dale) Kummer of Mondovi; grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) Kummer, Adam (Erin) Koger, Evan (Brooke) Koger, Shane (Kristin) Koger and Brittny (Bryan) Olson; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rachel Rowan, Eleanor Helgeson, Rodney (Nancy) Klopp and Robert (Evelyn) Klopp; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nathan Kummer; great-granddaughter, Kylynn Kummer; and brother in-laws, Joseph Helegson and Joseph (Fuzz) Rowan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Basu and the entire cancer team and nurses at the Luther Mayo cancer center for their compassionate care of mom.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Spirit Lutheran Church.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com