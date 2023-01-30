Barbara McKinley

She wanted everyone to know “she was lucid until the end!” (Sometimes she talked in third person.)
Barbara Ellen Shaffer McKinley passed away on January 25, 2023, at the spry age of 73 while on a trip to visit family in Florida (talk about worst trip ever!) and after a relatively quiet 2.5-year war with a rare and rudely aggressive cancer. She didn’t want it to define her.
She is defined by a unique and witty sense of humor, shared by her family (can you tell?), marathon of athletic accomplishments (63 marathons including 7 Boston but who’s counting?!), strong political beliefs (“Die, Trump!”), opinionated yet open-minded personality, and obnoxious wealth of novel and non-fiction knowledge. (However, she did love her grandsons more than her Book Club. Sorry, Book Club.) She loved socializing and both going to, and hosting, parties (especially themed parties). She was a busybody who made lists just so she could cross things off, even if she’d already done them. She was a world-traveler (she biked 600 miles in France last year but downplayed it since it was on E-bikes and if she was going to brag she wanted it to be legit) and an “adventurous spirit,” having traversed the boundary waters for 26 consecutive years (legit bragging). She loved winning games and sometimes she loved simply playing games even if she didn’t win. But if you played with her, you know: she preferred to win.
She was born on a date you don’t need to know so that you don’t steal her identity, to Juanita (Gripman) and Roy Shaffer in Hillsdale County, MI.
For better or for worse, she married (and stayed married to) Robert McKinley. They were married 44 years until he made her a “poor widow” in 2019.
She is survived by her three grandsons and a bunch of other people.
She is preceded in death by (in order of importance) Ivan the cat, a bunch of other cats, and a bunch of people.
She was ridiculous and will be missed ridiculously by her family and friends and especially the deer in her backyard.
Please send wine in lieu of flowers. Donations to Indianhead Track Club or The Ice Age Trail would also be appreciated, apparently.
Themed Celebration of Life (“Wear Your Favorite Running Shoes”) June 9th, 2023, 9 AM-9 PM, Main Pavilion, Irvine Park.