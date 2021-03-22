Barbara “Barb” J. Medford , 63, formerly of Foster, passed away at home on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Barb, daughter of Richard “Dick” and Sylvia (Peuse) Schumacher, was born May 9, 1957 in Eau Claire, WI. She grew up on the Fall Creek family farm and attended school in Fall Creek. She was active in 4-H, especially showing cattle, and was happier working in the barn rather than the house. After high school Barb attended CVTC and received a LPN degree, all while working for Gary Erickson dairy.
She met Dr. Robert “Bob” Medford, and they married in Eau Claire, WI on September 29, 1984, after returning from a summer of traveling in a little Nomad trailer and camping from the Grand Canyon to the Canadian Rockies. They spent nearly 37loving years together, finding joy in working together, doing everyday things, and in their inside jokes. As newlyweds they moved to Greenwood, WI and set up a veterinary practice, with Barb taking care of office work. Their two children, Jacob and Laurie, were born before the family moved to Foster, where Bob joined the Eau Claire Animal Hospital. Barb stayed very busy taking care of the kids and their small farm. In 2000 Dr. Bob resumed solo practice and Barb received a promotion to business manager in lieu of pay (one of their inside jokes). As the business manager, she always kept things running smoothly and spent time talking with dairy farmers who became more like family than clients. The clients and the kids’ teachers always looked forward to their complimentary box of Christmas candy every year made by Barb. She learned from several farmers’ families each year that their candy boxes mysteriously disappeared between the barn and the house.
Barb looked forward to flower gardening and mowing lawn every summer with her trusty push mower, declaring that she would get a riding mower when she got old. Barb was effective at getting work done, whether at the home farm, church, or Eau Claire County 4-H. She served as a poultry superintendent for the E.C. Co. Jr. Fair, and was involved with the memory garden project at the E.C. Co. Exhibition Center. Barb was the first to help when anyone needed and was always a reliable person to make sure that projects got done. She started her kids in 4-H from an early age and introduced them to a variety of skills, from animal care to sewing and food preservation. Barb always enjoyed hunting and fishing, becoming fond of bow hunting the last 15 years.
As the kids grew up, Barb went back to nursing as an LPN at the Strum Nursing Home, where she looked forward to working and visiting with patients. She had a special way with the people she cared for, especially those with dementia and old farmers. Barb drove the nursing home van after she stopped working as a nurse, taking patients to appointments and social functions so she could continue to see those she had gotten to know. After Bob retired, they moved up to Lake Holcombe to live the dream. Unfortunately, their time together there was cut short.
Barb is survived by: her husband Bob Medford, children Jacob (Nicole) Medford of Coon Rapids, MN, and Laurie Medford of Chapel Hill, NC; her parents Richard and Sylvia Schumacher of Fall Creek, WI; siblings Patricia Prissel, Jeff (Kristi) Schumacher, Judy (Joe) Rebuffatti, and Brenda (Carl) Walby; Aunt Juanita Peuse; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Adolph and Delma (Schiefelbein) Peuse, Bill and Marcella (Michels) Schumacher; her uncles Alan Peuse, Marlow Peuse, Rev. Bill Schumacher, Ralph Zimmerman; her aunts Dolores Zimmerman, Carole Schumacher; and her brother-in-law John Prissel.
A small family memorial service was held at Saving Graces Lutheran Church on Saturday March 20th with Pastor David Irgens officiating.
