Barbara K. Niles, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh, WI at a later date.

