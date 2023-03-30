Barbara K. Niles, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
A graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh, WI at a later date.
Barbara was born on November 15, 1937 in Oshkosh, WI to Harold and Agnes (Selwitchka) Wuest. She attended St. John's Catholic grade school in Oshkosh before graduating from Oshkosh High School in the class of 1955. After high school she attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh before accepting a position with Wisconsin Bell. While working for Wisconsin Bell she was transferred to Sheboygan, WI where she met her husband Jack Niles. They were married on October 5, 1963 in Oshkosh, WI before moving to Eau Claire, WI where they raised their family. Barbara was a long-time member of the Telephone Pioneers, and the Sacred Heart Hospital Auxiliary in Eau Claire, WI. In her spare time, she enjoyed travelling with Jack, quilting, and playing sheepshead. Barbara was an avid reader and excellent conversationalist, but her primary love in her life was her family. She loved carrying on traditions and took great pride in hosting and cooking on holidays for her entire family. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who loved her.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jack Niles; children Patrick (Kris) Niles, and Katie (Paul) Schneider; grandchildren, Jaclyn Schneider, and Dominic Schneider; brother, Glen (Barbara) Wuest; and sister, Carol Innis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and many brothers and sisters in law.
