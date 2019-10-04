Barbara J. Peterson (Weis), 61, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Augusta passed away suddenly while at work in Eau Claire on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Barbara Jean, daughter of Lloyd and Joan (Stolzman) Weis, was born May 7, 1958 in Marshfield, WI. Barb lived all her life in Wisconsin and eventually moved to Butternut, where she attended middle and high school. In her senior year the family moved to Augusta where she graduated from Augusta High School in 1976. Following her graduation she attended Chippewa Valley Technical College and received her degree in accounting.
In 1980 Barb was united in marriage to Robert “Squeak” Potts and to this union their four children were born. She later married Neil Austin and they spent 15 years together raising the children. In 2005 she married Dan Peterson, and they laid their roots in Eau Claire and eventually moved to Chippewa Falls.
Barb had worked for H&R Block as well as on the line at Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta for several years and then for United Health Group in Eau Claire. For over the past year she had worked on the assembly line for Fastenal in Eau Claire.
Barb enjoyed her friendships she made over the years, especially through her ABATE Motorcycle involvement. She loved riding cycles, cooking and was a very loving grandmother. Barb adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them. Life will not be the same without her beautiful smile and infectious laugh.
Barb will be dearly missed by her four children; daughters, Melissa and Jayson Kaeding, Marcie and Jason Wincse, all of Augusta and Sara and Nick Heike of Eau Claire; son, Andrew Potts of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, Alexis and Aleah Kaeding, Samantha and Colton Wincse, Beckett Heike and Noah and Peyton Potts; Trenton Marion, who Barb loved as her own grandchild; her mother, Joan Weis of Butternut; three sisters, Diana and Doug Rein of Glidden, Kathy Follis of Washburn and Darlene and Don Pemble of Mercer; two brothers, Gary and Marge Weis of Butternut and Steve and Deanna Weis of Wausau; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her father Lloyd and brothers Michael and David Weis.
A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. A light luncheon will be served following the burial at the Augusta Fire Hall.
