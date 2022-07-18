Barbara Jean (Hill) Plomedahl, 82, of Eau Claire passed peacefully on July 14, 2022 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, with family, Azura staff and Hospice watching over her, due to complications of dementia. Barb struggled with this horrible disease for approximately seven years, but never lost her spirit.
She was born in Hayward, WI to Edson and Lila (Urness) Hill, but spent most of her childhood living in Mondovi, WI with her mother and 2 older brothers. They later moved to Eau Claire, and she was in the first graduating class from Memorial High School in 1958.
Barb married her sweetheart Richard (Dick) Plomedahl in 1959, and together they raised 3 children, Rick, Penny and Bill. After all were in school, Barb was employed by the Eau Claire school district, where she enjoyed working in many of the cafeterias and offices, and was known as “Mrs. P.” During retirement, Barb and Dick enjoyed splitting their time between Eau Claire, Nelson Lake in Hayward, and Gulf Shores, AL, where they had cultivated many great friendships over the years.
Barb was a devoted Lutheran and member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd for almost 60 years. She loved singing in the Senior Choir, making quilts, volunteering at Ruby’s Pantry, serving at funeral luncheons and church dinners, just to mention a few of the activities she was involved in. She also enjoyed singing in the Stand in the Light Memory Choir and sang in 2 of their concerts.
Barb was an excellent cook and seamstress. She crocheted many dishcloths to give away, and also enjoyed flower gardening (especially roses). She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and was known for her infectious, kind-hearted spirit, sense of humor and her sparkling blue eyes, and blue was her favorite color! She is loved by those who knew her, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dick, son William (Bill), brothers William (Bill) and Jerome (Jerry) Hill, sisters-in-law Mary Hill Willoughby and Shirley (Plomedahl) Emberts, brother-in-law David Emberts, and her beloved Tuffy.
She is survived by son Rick (Terry) Plomedahl, daughter Penny (Brad) Conner, grandson Scott (Krystal) Plomedahl, great grandson Hunter Plomedahl, sister-in-law Arlene Hill, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family wishes to thank all of the staff at Azura Memory Care and the Mayo Hospice team for their loving and exceptional care for Barb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb’s memory to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Stand in the Light Memory Choir, or Bob’s House for Dogs are appreciated.
A funeral service for Barbara will be held at 12pm, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard, 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.