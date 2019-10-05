Barbara Rolseth

Barbara Kathleen Rolseth, 77, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Barb was born on February 14, 1942 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Victor and Myna “Gio” (Giovanoni) Rolseth. She attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and was a 1960 graduate of Regis High School. After graduation she worked as the secretary at Catholic Charities until the Eau Claire office closed. Barb enjoyed working there, especially the adoption portion of the job.
Barb possessed great organizational skills and loved working on the Regis class reunions and getting together with high school friends. She enjoyed collecting anything and everything – especially books. Barb was an avid reader and continued to enjoy reading until the end. Her real love was family. She loved and cared for her mother, Gio, until her death at the age of 97. Barb was like a second mother to her niece, Liz, and her nephew, Jon. Her grand nephew, Owen, added new excitement and joy to her life.
Barb is survived by her sister, Mary (Richard) Adler; niece, Elizabeth Adler; nephew, Jonathan (Kristin) Adler; grand-nephew, Owen Adler; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave. in Eau Claire with Father Francis Thadathil celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to Mass on Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
