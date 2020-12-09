Barbara “Barb” L. Romig, 81, Gilman passed away Friday December 4, 2020 under the care of Heartland Hospice. She was born on May 2, 1939 in Gilman to Willard “Bill” and Mathilda “Tillie” (Wood) Beck. She was a 1958 graduate of Cornell High School. Barb married Darrell Romig on November 7, 1959 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, WI. Barb met Darrell at a dance at Koolmo’s Club and Ballroom in Gilman.
After marriage they lived and worked all their lives in Gilman. Barb and Darrell along with Ted and Doris Romig owned and operated the Gilman Theater from 1955-1988. Barb was the lady selling tickets at the box office. She worked at Romig’s Hardware as a clerk and most notably the “ice cream lady” as she served ice cream cones and malts to thousands of customers.
Barb enjoyed and was involved with many community activities including, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, CBA, Bowling League, Red Hats and Homemakers. She also volunteered her time as a driver for the Gilman Ambulance for 19 years.
Her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially teaching them how to play poker.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Darrell, children Fred (Cheryl) Romig, Lynn (Chris) Skabroud all of Gilman and Joan (Pam Hayes) Romig of Eau Claire. Grandchildren Derrick Romig, Jason (Kendra) Romig, Shelby (Wade) Hendricks, Kendall (Ryan) Jans, Camryn Skabroud, Dana (Julian) Handel, Jamie (John Pecinovsky) Isenberger, Dawn Romig. Great Grandchildren Rayanna, Cayden, Ethan, Abigail, Ella, Kaelyn and Hayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ken.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 11 at 11 AM at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Gilman. Visitation will be Thursday December 10 from 4-7PM at the Gilman Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to service at the church. Plombon funeral service assisted the family.