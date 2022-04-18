Barbara J. “Barb” Schneider, age 78, formerly of Eau Galle, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie, WI with her family by her side.
Barb was born on November 19, 1943 at home in Durand, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Leon and Margaret (Kelly) Kraft and was one of 15 children. Barb grew up in Durand and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, which was one of her mother’s dreams.
Barb married “The Love of Her Life” Herb Schneider on April 28,1962 at St. Mary’s in Durand. Together, they enjoyed 50 wonderful years of marriage. In 1972, Barb and Herb purchased the tavern in Eau Galle and renamed it The Polecat’s Den. They owned and operated the tavern until 1975 when they sold it to focus on raising their children. Barb also drove school bus for Durand School District for many years, which allowed her to be home everyday to manage the household. Like all the Kraft girls, Barb ran a tight ship at home, cooking and cleaning. She loved to take care of people to include raising six kids of her own, taking in three foreign exchange students, caring for elderly in the community and caring for her sister Verla “Birdie.”
Barb enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, singing, cooking, canning, traveling around the world with Herb to visit family and friends, sitting by a good campfire, and being with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Barb is survived by her children; Kimberly (Todd) Schneider-Kunkel of Durand, Leonard (Ann) of Mondovi, Missy (Greg) Moore of Boyceville, Kandy (Bill) Wolf of Lakewood, WA, Frank “Bommer” (Lori) and Herb “Chops” (Jennifer), both of Durand, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three brothers: Larry (Catherine) Kraft of Cincinnati, OH, Daniel (Diane) Kraft of Black River Falls, and Darrell (Donna) Kraft of Oak Grove, MN, three sisters: Kathryn Bauer of Menomonie, Karen Bauer of Durand, Judith Manor of Altoona, sisters-in-law: Diane Weber of Trego and Darlene Schneider of Frostproof, FL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herb, her parents, two brothers: James Kraft, Elwood “Toby” Kraft, six sisters: Lavone Benson, Verla Kraft, Betty Luther, Isabel Seipel, Clara Gifford and Mary Weissinger, and her great granddaughter Stella Donna Richardson.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. Rev. Jerry Hoeser will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials are preferred in Barb’s name and may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.