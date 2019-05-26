Barbara L. “Barb” Schwartz, age 70 of Mondovi, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems, Eau Claire. She was born on July 28, 1948, in Arcadia, the daughter of Vernon and Florence (Mueller) Buchholz. Barb married Allen Schwartz on September 28, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Gilmanton, and they were able to share 50 years together. She worked at Ashley Furniture and Shop Kwik until retirement. Barb enjoyed gardening, baking and putting puzzles together and spending time with her family.
Barb will be sadly missed by her husband, Allen of Mondovi; children, John (Judy) Schwartz and Katina Schwartz (Randy Sessions) of Mondovi; stepdaughter, Gina (Dan) Starry of Rockford, IL; five sisters, Lucille (Leonard) Pientok of Arcadia, Doris (Ed) Matchey of Whitehall, Beatrice (Donald) Suchla of Arcadia, LaVina (Orlyn) Anderson of Hampshire, IL and LaVonne Eggebrecht of Gillet; brother, Roger (Marietta) Buchholz of Harmony, MN; brother-in-law, Richard Yarrington of Tomah; stepsisters, Vira (Bob) Plumley of Knapp, Landa (Jim) Dekan of Mondovi and Susan (John) Schultz of Gilmanton; stepbrother, Jeffery (Judy) Laehn of Gilmanton; nine grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Rosvil Laehn; brothers, Richard (Jeanette) Buchholz and Emil Buchholz; sister, Jean (Milford) Herman; stepbrothers, William Laehn and John (Linda) Laehn; brothers-in-law, Louis Eggebrecht, Orlyn Anderson, Alvin (Diane) Schwartz and Arlyn Schwartz; sister-in-law, Rosalie Yarrington and great-grandchildren, Kassidy Crandall and Caleb Cataract.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Barb will then be laid to rest at Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi at a later date. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your fond memories of Barb and condolences to the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.