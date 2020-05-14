Barbara C. Vinck, 87, of Eau Claire, passed peacefully into the loving hands of God on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Dove Healthcare- West.
Barbara was born November 4, 1932, in St. Paul, MN, the only child of Roy E. and Evelyn L. Benson. Barbara graduated from Stillwater High School. She attended the Teachers College in St. Cloud for a year before transferring to and graduating from Rasmussen Business College in St. Paul, MN. While attending Rasmussen College, she met Jerome P. Vinck whom she married on September 6, 1952, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake, MN. They were married 67 years and have five children. Barbara and Jerome spent many years raising their family in Eau Claire, before moving to Boise, ID and then Kansas City, MO. Upon retirement, they returned to Eau Claire to spend their retirement years.
Barbara had many interests and hobbies. She was involved in singing and theater during high school, loved playing the piano, and was an avid reader her whole life. She enjoyed many years of helping her husband with the family business, writing letters to her many pen pals across the country, and tutoring students at St. James Elementary School. Barbara also enjoyed shopping, baking, taking walks with the family dog, and spending time with her twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Barbara always found ways to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and had a way of making everyone feel special and loved. She always remembered everyone’s birthday with a timely birthday card. Barbara was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, Jerome; children Timothy (Sue), Linda (Jeff), Thomas, Michelle, and Michael; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire. A live video of the service will be available for members of Facebook who have “liked” the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook Page. Family and friends will also be able to view a permanent video of the funeral on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services website. The family is planning to hold a Celebration of Life service later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking a donation be made to the American Diabetes Association or to St. James the Greater Parish. The family would also like to express their profound gratitude to the hospice and healthcare workers at Dove Healthcare-West for the exceptional care, love, and kindness Barbara was given over the last few months, and especially during her final moments on Earth.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. Please go online to www.chippewavalleycremation.com to express condolences and view the funeral mass online.