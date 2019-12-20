Barbara Webb

Barbara Ann Webb, age 77, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was born in Wilton, IA, on February 3, 1942, to Gerhard Robert and Eleonore Caroline (Staehr) Beer. She attended high school for two years at Bethany Lutheran High School in Mankato, MN, and two years at Concordia Lutheran High School in Seward, NE, where she graduated in 1959. She married Larry Monson in 1960, and they had four daughters. They divorced in 1986. She worked at CUNA Mutual Group in Madison, WI, for 25 years, where she met her lifelong best friend, Sue Olsen. In 1991, she received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Edgewood College, also in Madison. She retired from her career at CUNA in 2002. Barb married Allen E. Webb in 2002. They enjoyed their first six years of retirement living on Allen’s farm in Spring Valley, WI, before moving to Eau Claire in 2008, where he continues to reside. Barb and Allen loved spending their retirement years together, and enjoyed two trips to Alaska, attending football and women’s basketball games at UWEC, and watching the Packers and the Badgers. Barb loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her hobbies of knitting, reading, sewing, and especially quilting, and making special gifts for family and friends. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI.
Barb is survived by her loving husband, Allen E. Webb; one brother, Marvin (Jean) Beer of Cedar Rapids, IA; one sister, Donna (Lowell) Kitzmann of Bangor, WI; one brother-in-law, Edgar Mumme; her four daughters, Ann Marie (David) Wiechmann, Madison Lake, MN, Tamara Sue (Matthew) Hoyord of Mosinee, WI, Mary Elizabeth Loomis of Janesville, WI, and Stephanie Lynne Monson of Mosinee, WI; 14 grandchildren, Katie (Josh) Skogen, Ben (Emily) Wiechmann, Alyssa (Landon) Messner, Aimie (Lucas) Seehafer, Jordan Wiechmann, Kelsey (Alex) Weldon, Troy (Rachel) Hoyord, Aaron Hoyord, Jessica Pena, Lorena Pena, Alex Cook, Cassandra Harrop, Jenna Harrop, and Reed Rutkowski; 20 great grandchildren, Caleb, Micah, Lana, Nora, Luke, Levi, Eli, Molly, Camden, Liam, Charlie Lou, Iver Grace, Katlyn, David, Miko, Juliana, Elijiah, Xaiden, Valory, and Vanessa; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Mary Backstrom and Sue Olsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Daryl (Phyllis) Beer; one sister, Myrna Mumme; one niece, Rebecca O’Connell; and one grandson, Marcus Harrop.
Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001, or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
A Celebration of Barb’s life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall Street, Eau Claire, WI at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. A visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church. She will receive Christian Burial at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
Barb’s daughters wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to our stepdad Allen for cherishing our mother, and for the selfless, loving, and devoted care he provided to her over the years, especially while keeping her at home the last three years during her illness. We also wish to thank the hospice staff for their love and care over the last several months.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com