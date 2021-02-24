The Lord came for Barbara on Feb. 20, 2021 and took her hand and led her into heaven.
Barbara Ann was born September 23, 1944 to Clarence and Geneva (Richards) Zank. She lived in Augusta until 1962 and after that worked as a banker in Minnesota and then as a cocktail waitress for one winter in Arizona. For two months she also worked on her sister’s chicken farm in Michigan. Her remaining years she lived in Wisconsin, working at the Able Cable office and North West Credit Bureau before attending bartending school. As a bartender she worked in Eau Claire at Wagner’s Inner Office, Lowes Creek Golf Course, Ole’s Southside Tavern (Mc Elroys) Jimmy Woo’s and the Hong Kong House. She worked a year at the day care in her church before taking a position with Community Home Healthcare, where she worked eight years before having to take disability at the age of 59.
Barbara loved children and did a lot of babysitting in addition to volunteering for two years with the Altoona School District working with 1st graders.
Barbara will be sadly missed by all who knew her and will be remembered as a very caring and beautiful soul. She was full of love and empathy for anyone and everything. She was a “thrift sale diva” and loved the casinos.
She is survived by her brother, Ron and Pat Zank of Eau Claire; sister, Elaine Loveland of Manitou Beach, MI; three nieces, Kristi (Rob) Drew of River Falls, Dana Zank of Burnsville, MN and Turi (Larry) Meining of Hudson, MI; two nephews, Darin and Craig Zank of Eau Claire; three great-nieces, Ashley, Emily and Alison; three great-nephews, Adam, Addison and Rory; three aunts, Elaine Richards of Eau Claire, Joyce Richards of Altoona and Eleanore Richards of Augusta; and many cousins, friends and other relatives.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, Geneva and Clarence; and stepfathers, Arnold Ellingson and Marshall Nogle.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
