Barry Kolden

Barry Miles Kolden of Eau Claire died on March 6, 2020 at the age of 65. After an initial diagnosis of cancer in early 2016, Barry willfully defied the medical odds for many years.
He was born on July 1st, 1954, the eldest son of Bennie and Harriet (Zimmerman) Kolden. He grew up in Eleva, where he attended Eleva-Strum Central High School. Following a technical college degree in welding, Barry held various vocational positions throughout his career.
From an early age, Barry was an avid outdoorsman and shared many adventures with his family and friends. He could often be found on the lakes of Northern Wisconsin—no matter the hour or season. He channeled his love of nature into volunteer work as an active member of Trempealeau County conservation clubs; and he served as Vice President and Treasurer of the Eleva Rod and Gun Club for many years.
Barry was known for his ability to make instant friends and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His big heart and warmth will be missed. Barry is survived by his sons, Brandon and Zachary Kolden, and two granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Billy Kolden, and sister Nancy Biegel.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a future date (to be determined). For details, please contact Zachary Kolden at zkolden@gmail.com.