Barry Ness

Barry E. Ness, age 78, of Downsville, WI passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born May 10, 1941 in Eau Claire, WI to Leonard and Clarice (Hunt) Ness Burnell. He was raised in the Bloomer, WI area, attended Pine Corners Elementary School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1961.
Barry worked as a laborer most of his life. He enjoyed watching sports on TV, stock car races and reading comic books.
Barry is survived by his stepbrother Larry Burnell of Springville, CA; stepsisters, Phyllis (Fred Hitz) Lauderdale of Bloomer, WI and Patricia Kistner of Elk Mound, WI; stepsisters-in-law, Ila Burnell of MD and Patricia Burnell of Eau Claire; his guardians Mike and Kathy Klingenberg of Edgar, WI; and further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather John Burnell; grandparents; brothers Leonard Sr. and James Ness; stepbrothers, Robert, Gerald and Roger Burnell; sister-in-law Marla Ness; and stepsister-in-law Margie Burnell.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Colfax Health and Rehabilitation and Mayo Home, Health and Hospice for their excellent care of Barry.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Heather Kistner officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday. He will be buried next to his parents in Northside Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI at a later date.
