Barry Weiss

Barry Joseph Weiss, age 36, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
He was born on April 17, 1983 in Mondovi, a son of Dennis and Beverly Weiss. Barry attended Gilmanton Schools and graduated from the Gilmanton High School with the class of 2001.
On August 18, 2007 Barry was united in marriage to Karen Risler at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. To this union, two children, Sophie and Garrett were born.
Barry was a man who there are not enough words to describe how amazing he was. First and foremost his love for his wife, children and family was greater than anyone could imagine. He did all he could to help everyone he knew. He was a man who knew everything and could do anything. His love for farming and John Deere started as a young child on his family farm and continued on into adulthood. Barry had a huge love for anything John Deere related, snowmobiling and tractor pulling. He truly enjoyed restoring John Deere tractors and met many good friends through this passion. Barry enjoyed spending time in his shop tinkering on his tractors and fixing things for friends.
Barry never hesitated to put his wife and children first, worrying about himself last. Having a family was his dream and he was happiest just spending time at home with Karen, Sophie and Garrett. He instilled his love of John Deere in Garrett and Sophie was his little princess. He never hesitated to drop what he was doing to help his parents fix what they needed around the farm. Even after his passing, he was able to help many others with the gift of life through organ donation.
Of all the tools he left behind, not one of them can fix our broken hearts.
Barry is survived by his wife and love of his life, Karen, and his two children, Sophie (7) and Garrett (3), his parents Dennis and Beverly Weiss, his siblings Dion Weiss, Deb (Erik) Dickson, Brian (Holly) Weiss; grandfather, Wallace Olson; brother in law, Kevin (Natasha) Risler; sister in law, Kelly (Scott) Glassbrenner; also by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially his lifelong best friend, Cole Olson. Barry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lucille Olson; paternal grandparents, Ilma and Arnold Weiss; mother and father in law, Alice and Kenneth Risler; also by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service for Barry will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Pastor Tim Heupel and Pastor James Whatley officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. A time of visitation and support will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service all at the church.
