Bary V. Wedlund, 68, of Lake Hallie, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
He was born August 15, 1951 was born in Wisconsin to Arline and Edna (Dutter) Wedlund. He graduated from North High School in Eau Claire and later married Cindy O. Lerdahl on June 7, 1975 in Eau Claire.
He worked at Packerland in Chippewa Falls and also worked janitorial in Eau Claire. He became disabled early in life.
Bary is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, LoriAnn Heaps; three brothers, Lawrence, Bernie and Clayton Wedlund; mother and father in law, Orin and Olvie Lerdahl; and brothers in law, Bernie and Jerry Lerdahl.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy Wedlund of Lake Hallie; Son, Adam (Jill) Wedlund of Colfax; Grandsons, Easton Wedlund, Calvin and Casey Heaps; Brothers, Aldon (Dianne) Wedlund and Lyman (Shirley) Wedlund; Sisters, Cleo (Gerald) Carpenter, Vicky Kral; Four Lerdahl brothers in law, Orlin (Irene), George (Carol), Richard (Vicki) and Eugene (Lorri); one Lerdahl sister in law, Evelyn (Roger) Simar and many nieces, nephews and many other relatives and dear friends.
Bary loved his children and grandsons. He also had a passion for animals, Pioneer Park and wheeled items. He had enthusiasm for things he could collect. He looked forward to the yearly camping trip to Pioneer Park in Mondovi, where he would meet with his family.
Bary, along with his parents, were members of the Seymour Ascension Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Bible study with Pastor Paul Sullivan was especially important to him. Some of his favorite verses were Romans 7:19, Psalm 130: 3-4 and Thomas 14: 1-4. Pastor Sullivan also made home visits and came to him at Oakwood Villa many times. Bary loved Jesus and trusted in his words.
He also enjoyed taking his children on outings such as baseball games, violin practice, arcades and charity events.
His family is thankful for the wonderful caregivers at Oakwood Villa. The care and compassion for Bary is so appreciated.
Cindy’s favorite memory was of Bary was sitting in the chair in their living room with his children Adam and Lori Ann in his arms, all three sound asleep.
No services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com