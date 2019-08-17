Beatrice Anderson

Beatrice Christena (Slama) Anderson, 97, of Durand passed away Saturday, July 27 at the Plum City Care Center, surrounded by her family and St. Croix Hospice and Care Center Staff. She was born April 13, 1922 in Bruce, Wis., the daughter of David and Anna (Funk) Coey.
She attended school in Bruce, graduating in 1940.
In 1944 she married Frank D. Slama. They had three children, Allen, Kristine and Kelly. Frank and Beatrice owned and operated the Slama’s Superette in Durand. Frank died on Oct. 19, 1964. Beatrice continued to run their store until 1968.
In September 1968, she married Walter T. Anderson and helped him to raise his five children as well as doing the bookkeeping for his Old Dutch Potato Chip route.
She enjoyed reading, politics, reupholstering furniture, sewing, cooking and baking.
She is survived by her children, Allen (LaVonne) Slama of Freeport, Ill., Kristine (David) Polzer of Durand, Kelly (Jeff) Von Holtum of Plum City, Wis.; step-daughter, Deborah (George) Pearce of Lake Tahoe, Calif.; step-sons, Randall (Terry) Anderson of Bayfield, Sky (Jayne) Anderson of Menomonie and Jody (Maryann) Anderson of River Falls; step-daughter-in-law, Linda Anderson of Menomonie; sister, Maxine Reid of Beloit; 15 grand-children, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Philip (Kay); sister-in-law Doris Slama; and many nieces and nephews as well as her Plum City Care Center Family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws Frank (Jenny) Slama; husbands, Frank D. Slama and Walter T. Anderson; brothers, Oswald and Lynn (Pat) Coey; sisters, Genevive (Harold) Beise, Leola (Elmer) Jandrt, Edna (Casey) Duzy, Merlyn (Robert) Maddox, Vivian (Al) Hansen and Donna (Clayton) Chryst; brothers-in-law Wayne and John Slama; and stepson, Robert Anderson.
Memorial services will be at 3 on Friday, Aug. 23 at the United Methodist Church in Durand with Pastor Grace Baldridge officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 prior to services, at the church on Friday. Burial will be at a later date. Goodrich Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com. Memorials may be directed to Durand United Methodist Church, Plum City Care Center or Pepin Co. Humane Society.