Beatrice Lorraine Hill was born Oct 4, 1921, to Ragna and Elmer Sippel, in Hallie, WI. She passed away June 15, 2021, peacefully exiting her 99 years of life filled with a deep love for her family.
Growing up as a child in the depression era on a small dairy farm, she developed perseverance, a strong work ethic, and an unshakeable faith in God. She often helped her father with the daily milk route. Beatrice had a passion for school, and with that and her perseverance, used her summers to pick strawberries for mere pennies per box, patiently earning her tuition. She became the first in her family to attain a college degree, graduating with a teaching certificate. While she eagerly began her career, teaching all eight grades in historic one-room schoolhouses, she also pressed on with her education, earning a masters degree by taking night classes and summer school. She ultimately taught for over 50 years, in grade school and supervising student teachers at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Stout.
Beatrice married Walter Hill on July 25, 1942, the start of her beloved, beautiful and large family. She loved homemaking, gardening, entertaining and travel. No visit with family went by without a hearty plate of food, be it fried chicken, the best mashed potatoes and gravy, and freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Faith was her cornerstone. Beatrice was confirmed at Bethesda Lutheran Church where she attended for over 80 years. She taught Sunday school, led Bible studies and involved herself with various women’s ministries. No birthday card to her children and grandchildren was sent without a carefully selected verse. To this day she will be remembered as the forever prayer warrior of the family.
Beatrice lost her beloved Wally in 1993 and continued her life in strength, always honoring the memory of their love and life together.
In 2012, she moved to Rochester, MN, to be close to her children and grandchildren. While she missed the roots of her childhood in WI, she loved being surrounded by her family and always shared how blessed she was to have such love.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Stensland, and son, Steven Hill (wife Karin), 8 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. on Wednesday, June 30, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will take place in the Prairie View Cemetery.
Memorials suggested in her name can be sent to Bethesda Lutheran Church-Foreign Missions at 123 W Hamilton Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Nueva Esperanza, a mission for children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, at PO Box 345, Kingsville, Ohio 44048.
