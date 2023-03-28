Beatrice Jensen

Beatrice J. Jensen, age 88, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Beatrice was born April 15, 1934, in Eau Galle, WI to Leonard and Martha (Styer) Nutter. She grew up in the Menomonie area and attended the Dunn County Aggie. On April 26, 1952 Beatrice married Harold E. Jensen at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Together they had four children. Holidays, family gatherings and traditions were important to Beatrice. She was always interested and active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beatrice had many loves including reading to 4-year-olds enrolled in the Menomonie Head Start Reading Program, ensuring her children were active in the local 4-H club and its many activities, teaching Sunday School, singing in the New Hope Lutheran Church choir, sewing, and attending craft shows as well as selling her crafts. She worked at various places within the Menomonie area but was best known as the owner of Bea’s Sewing Machine, Yarn and Craft Shop.
Beatrice worked hard to ensure that her children and the family operations were successful. Among other things, this included gardening, baking, and canning. But there was always time for her Friday coffee with the girls and traveling with family and friends.
Beatrice is survived by three daughters, Debra Yaeger, Barbara (Steve) Lande, Lisa (Steve) Bowell, one son, Gregg (Becky) Jensen, one sister, Louise (Orv) Jeske and one brother-in-law, Robert Jensen. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Martha Nutter, her husband, Harold E. Jensen, sisters Margaret, infant sister Elizabeth, Lois, and Pat. She was further preceded in death by some very special friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00 at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville with Rev. Dr. Judy Kincaid officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church one hour prior to the service. Fellowship will follow the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Menomonie Head Start in Bea’s memory.