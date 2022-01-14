Beatrice Peterson

Beatrice “Beatie” Marie Peterson (Bridges) passed away on January 10, 2022 at Dove Health Care in Bloomer at the age of 92.
She was born in Eau Claire “Shawtown” to Lawrence and Evelyn (Michaelson) Bridges on July 7, 1929. She graduated from St. Pat’s High School. She married LaVerne (Pete) Peterson in May of 1949, and had four children. Beatie held several jobs: waitressing at Woo’s Pagoda and the Holiday Inn in Eau Claire, and later bartending at the 5 O’Clock Club and The Golden Spike in Altoona. Beatie enjoyed softball (winning the city championship); bowling, including many state tournaments; and playing cards with her friends at Good Shepherd Senior Apartments.
She is survived by her three children, Dennis (Linda) Peterson of Eau Claire, Carol (Mike) France of Altoona and Timothy Peterson of Eau Claire. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Linda) Bridges; and sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Hallquist and Mary (Bill) Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her son, Anthony (Tony); grandson, Richard France; brothers, George, Lawrence Jr., Donald, Robert and James (Jim); and sisters, Margret and Jean.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St., Eau Claire with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Committal service will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eau Claire.