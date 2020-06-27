Beatrice Ellen Rinholen, age 100, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on 6/24/2020 at home with family at her side.
She was born on May 30, 1920, in San Benito, TX to the late Ernest & Agnes (Ranney) Wilsey. Her family moved back to Wisconsin when she was 13 months old and she grew up on the family farm near Menomonie. She graduated from Menomonie High School and Normal School (Teachers College).
Beatrice taught grade school for a few years before marriage. One summer break she worked at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, WA. On July 27, 1946 Beatrice was united in marriage to Kenneth Rinholen at the Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI. Together they raised 6 children on the family farm near Rock Falls, WI.
The two most important things in her life were faith and family. She loved to write letters and send every family member a birthday card. In her younger years, Beatrice was active in her church, Rock Creek Lutheran, and community. She enjoyed quilting, Ladies Aid, Bible Study, and was the Sunshine Lady sending get well and birthday greetings to other parishioners. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a leader for the Rock Falls Rockets 4-H Club for many years.
Beatrice was an avid reader and enjoyed word search, puzzles, and embroidery. She loved her time with the Tuesday morning coffee club ladies. The one thing that brought her the most joy was babies and children. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren so her joy was overflowing. Beatrice was a kind, gentle loving soul and was known as Grandma Bea to many, many people.
Beatrice is survived by 3 sons: Gary (Mary Jo), Glenn (Tammy), Roger (Julie) Rinholen, and 2 daughters: JoAnn (Bob) Bauer and Sharon (Dan) Poeschel, a daughter-in-law Carolyn Rinholen, brother, Orvil Wilsey and sister-in-law Edna Wilsey. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rinholen, a son, Robert Rinholen, siblings Donald Wilsey and Doris Dobbe, brother-in-law George Dobbe, sister-in-law Dorothy Wilsey, Whistle and Scotty.
A special expression of gratitude goes to Beatrice’s granddaughter, Anna Rinholen, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Rinholen for their loving caregiving in these last few weeks. Also special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Rucker, AdventHealth Durand, and Charlene Anderson, RN/Palliative Care at the Mayo Clinic Health System for their support.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. A public service and celebration of life will be held at a later time.
