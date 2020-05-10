Beatrice Marie Schuh, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Oakwood Hills residence in Eau Claire, WI.
Beatrice was the oldest child of Elsie (Bauer) and Carl Pichler and graduated from Lima Sacred Heart High School. On September 10, 1946 she was united in marriage to Richard Schuh and they started the family farm. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rock Falls, served on many committees, and enjoyed teaching CCD for many years.
Beatrice continued serving as a licensed insurance agent for West Central Mutual even after her husband had died. She loved reading, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking, playing cards and games, and entertaining family and friends. She was a gentle, selfless, caring and patient soul who cherished family and friends.
Beatrice is survived by three daughters, Marilyn (Ron) Sinz, Donna (Carl) Davis, Karen (Scott) Lockard, and three sons, Dick (Barb) Schuh, David (Anne ) Schuh, and Larry (Christina) Schuh, son-in-law Steve Schuster; twelve grandchildren: Kyle (Libby) Sinz, Alison ( Derrick) Butts, Paul (Katherine) Schuh, Kathy Schuh, Mathew (Laura) Schuh, Michael and Eric Lockard, Brad and Megan Schuster, Elizabeth and Isabel Ewart, and Lukas Pollack, and eight great grandchildren; one brother, Wilbert (Violet) Pichler, one sister-in-law, Arly Gruber, one brother-in-law, Truman Thompson, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick, her son, Daniel Schuh, her daughter, Debra Schuster, her sister, Doris Thompson, and her brother, Jerry Pichler.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to the donor's favorite charity.
The family wishes to thank the staff and residents at Oakwood Hills for the love and care shown to Beatrice.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Rhiel's Funeral and Cremation Services of Durand is serving the family.
