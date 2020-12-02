Beatrice Marie (Knudtson) Tumm, 90 passed away early Wednesday, November 25th with her children by her side. We prayed, sang songs and listened to hymns as she peacefully left us here on earth and joined her husband Bill and Jesus in the heavenly realms. Beatrice was born July 21st, 1930 to Selmer and Bernice (Nelson) Knudtson-Fanter in Menomonee, WI. She grew up in the city of Eau Claire, and attended Hillview Terrace School until the 8th grade. Bea worked at Gillette in Eau Claire, on the tire assembly line and at Sacred Heart Hospital in the housekeeping department. She desired to be a nurse, but unable to return to school, she became a nurses aid at the Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home. For 12 years she was able to extend love and care to people who needed it the most. She retired in 1979.
Beatrice loved to dance. Every Saturday she could be found at Fournier’s Ballroom. This is where she found her McDreamy, William Tumm, the love of her life for 70 years. They were married on August 5th 1950 at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. She quickly transformed from city girl to country wife. Bea loved the farm, together this is where they raised their 4 children. She became a leader for the Country Cousins 4-H club, enjoyed creating beautiful flower gardens, getting together with neighbors for card parties, having relatives and friends over for visits and cooking. She loved to cook, her specialty food was scalloped potatoes and baked beans. They became a favorite request at parties and church potlucks. Bea became a member of St. James Trinity Lutheran Church upon marriage to Bill. She served on the Board of Education and was active in Ladies Aid for many years. Embroidering, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers were a few of her favorite things but what she loved the most was spending time with her family! Babysitting the grandkids, great grandkids, providing a resting place after school, before church and sport activities (including meals), cheering on the sidelines at the Cricket and Huskies sporting events, to playing cards (especially kings corner & up and down the river). She treasured every minute! She taught us what it means to have faith and how to love unconditionally, her arms were always wide open, a smile on her face, food on the table, and laughter in her soul. We are forever grateful to God for sharing her life with us. “Keep dancing”.
Beatrice is survived by her son James Tumm (Mary) of Augusta; daughters: June Menard (Ronald) of Eau Claire, Jan Grohn (Warren) of Fall Creek, and Jolene Kurth of Fall Creek; grandchildren: Kennedy, Koen and Kiefer Tumm, Emelia and Zoey Tumm, and Ava and Ivy Kurth; brothers: Edward Knudtson, Arthur Knudtson (Florence) both of Eau Claire; sister Ione Anderson (John Thesenvitz) of St. Pail, MN; brother in laws: Alvin Cheever of Racine, Leonard Tumm of Clear Lake, Ronald Tumm (Mary) of Fall Creek, Rolland Lee of Black River Falls; sister in laws: Shirley Jungerberg, Lois Geske Linse both of Fall Creek; close family friends: Janet Preston of Eau Claire, Timothy Kurth of Osseo, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband William, parents Selmer and Bernice Knudston-Fanter, step father William Fanter, sisters: Virginia Tumm, Edna Cheever, Lois Knudtson, Phyllis Radle; brother in laws: Herman Radle, Melvin Geske, Fritz Linse, Howard Jungerberg, Arnold Hass, Fredrick Tumm; sister in laws: Betty (Tumm) Hass, Amanda (Tumm) Lee; nephews: Jerry Knudtson, Gordy Radle, David Tumm, Dennis Tumm and Howard Linse.
Private service will be held Saturday, December 5th 2020 11am at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel with live streaming available to the public at https://www.facebook.com/StokesProckMundtFuneralChapel with a burial to follow at the Trinity Cemetery of Fall Creek. Anyone wishing to join the family at the cemetery is welcome. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A shindig for family and friends is being planned for August 2021 in Celebration of Beatrice’s life.
In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. James Trinity Lutheran Church (Fall Creek) pop-up food pantry, Feed My People. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Silverleaf Assisted Living in August for taking care and showing love and respect to both Bill and Bea the last three years. Bill commented every visit “they take good care of us”. And Also to the nurses at Mayo for showing compassion, care and love to Bea and family during her last days and hours, it was very much appreciated!
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family at this time and online condolences can be made online at www.cremationsociety-wi.com .