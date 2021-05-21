Ben Schwenneker, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Regions Burn Center of St. Paul, MN, with his wife and family by his side.
Ben was born on November 8, 1954, in Billings, Montana, to Benjamin and Ruby (Yates) Schwenneker. Ben was raised near Livingston, Montana. Ben was a third generation logger and rancher for 50 years. He raised beef cattle and horses.
Ben met Linda Winkler in Fairchild, Wisconsin, on June 21, 1975. They were married a little over a year later on June 26, 1976. They moved to the Livingston, Montana, area.
Ben dearly loved his wife of nearly 45 years, his children and grandchildren. He was a kind and very generous person who was always there when someone was in need.
Ben is survived by his wife Linda; children, Tanya (Charles) Beecham, Ben Jr. (Heather) and Joe (Heather); his twelve grandchildren; Larissa, Wyatt, Eli, and Billy Beecham; Benjie, Carolyn, Kathryn, and John; Jacob, Emily, Meredith and James; brother Kenny (Linda) Krosinski, Joe (Michelle) Schwenneker; and sister Betty Sprinkle; family friend Cyndee Jean; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his father, Benjamin Schwenneker; mother Ruby Krosinski; siblings, Mark, Barbara, Evonn, Alice and Cindy; step brothers, Howard and Scott; and step-sister Barbara.
A private service and burial will be held Friday. A time to meet with the family to honor Ben’s life will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Eldorado Music Barn at N13714 Co. Road G., rural Osseo, WI. Directions can be found at the BenStillwater.com website.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
