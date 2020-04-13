Benjamin William Marquardt, 38, of Chippewa Falls, found his way home on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Ben was born on June 20, 1981 in Chippewa Falls to Larry and Dianne (Jenneman) Marquardt. Ben grew up on his parent’s farm in Hallie and from a very young age, showed his love of the outdoors. He started trapping, harvesting maple syrup and cutting firewood at a young age and was always in the woods doing something. The woods became a way of life for Ben. He started logging as a teenager and eventually started, owned and operated B&M Logging. Ben logged jobs all over the state of Wisconsin, loved working long hours and getting the work done.
Ben graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2000. He married Bethany Burtness (Stavnaw) on May 29, 2004 and later were divorced. They have two wonderful children, Jordan William, 14 and Lydia Joy, 12. Ben loved his children dearly and they will miss their dad.
He will be deeply missed by his parents, Larry and Dianne; his brother, Joseph “Joe” (Becky) Marquardt and their children, Brett, Chase, Ellie and Chloe of New London, WI; his sister, Leanne (Thomas “Tom”) Schroeder and their children, Charlotte and Noelle of Appleton, WI.
Also surviving Ben are his uncles and aunts, William “Bill” (Tamarah “Tammy”) Jenneman; Linda (Gary) Ahlen and Patricia “Patty” (Mark) Benson; cousins, Suzanne Laird, Jon, Roger and Brandon Jenneman, Paula Kohlbeck and their families. Many other relatives and friends will also miss Ben.
Ben is preceded in death by two prematurely born brothers; his grandparents, Walter and Florence Marquardt, and Roger and Norma Jenneman.
Ben will be laid to rest at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie next to his brothers and paternal grandparents. A memorial service is tentatively set for Saturday, June 20, 2020 pending social distancing regulations.
All forms of expression are welcome and appreciated during this difficult time. Sympathy cards may be mailed to: Pederson-Volker, care of Ben Marquardt family, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Memorial contributions will be used for his children’s future education expenses.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
