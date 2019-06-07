Benjamin Ringstad

Benjamin George Ringstad, age 81, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Benjamin was born on March 1, 1938 in Whitehall to Benny and Stella (Sather) Ringstad. Ben graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1956. He attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and later transferred to the Madison Business College in Madison graduating in 1959.
Ben was in the United States Army Reserves from 1960-1966, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant E6.
Ben married Sharon Rusk on August 3, 1963 in Madison. He was employed with the Whitehall Packing Company in Whitehall before and during his military service. He began his banking career at the John O. Melby & Company Bank in Whitehall on October 1, 1962, retiring 37 ½ years later.
Ben loved his family, friends, God and a good Manhattan. He was a member of the Whitehall Lions Club for thirty years. Ben was an active member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and its Men’s Brotherhood. He loved baseball (especially shortstops), playing in high school and college. Ben also enjoyed golfing, bowling and basketball.
Ben is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 56 years; three daughters, Paula (John) Powell, Lori (Jeff) Berg and Linda (Ted) Ellifson; eight grandchildren, Megan (Paul) Nelson, Abby (James) Heller, Cody Bautch, Nick Powell, Kenny (Brandi) Berg, Kevin (Jessica) Berg, Allison Engen and Bradey (Jessica) Engen; seven great-grandchildren, Lily, Perry, Henry, Wyatt, Ila, Nora and Lena along with three more on the way; a sister, Beverly (Richard) Waldera.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Mr. Scott Brown will officiate.
Military graveside honors will be conducted by the Hutchins-Stendahl American Legion Post #191.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the American Lung Association.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.