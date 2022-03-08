Benjamin (Ben) Jon Sieg, loving son, brother and fiancé passed away suddenly on Friday, March 4th 2022 at his home in Chicago, IL from an unknown medical condition.
Ben was born March 29th, 1988 in Eau Claire WI. He was the son of Dan and Carla Sieg (Scheffer) of Osseo, WI. Anyone that knew Ben knew that he brought much joy, laughter and true friendship to their lives. His presence was larger than life. He loved life and lived it to his fullest. He had found his true one and only love of his life when he met Mary Hoglund in November 2018. His love for Mary was the piece that made his life complete, and they were to be married on May 6th 2022. Ben’s other love was family. He adored his younger brother Matt and over the years was the absolute best big brother to him. He included Matt in every golf outing he organized and loved to spend time with him both off and on the course.
Ben graduated from Osseo Fairchild High School in 2006. In high school he competed in basketball and golf, including the WIAA State Golf tournament, leading his beloved team to three 1st place finishes and one second place finish, and was the individual state medalist in 2004. His love and dedication to golf earned him a golf scholarship at Marquette University in Milwaukee. There he grew his game and had a wonderful experience making memories with his Marquette teammates. Upon graduation from Marquette University, Ben moved to Chicago and started his career in medical sales and was currently employed by 3M as a wound care specialist. He took great pride in his work and went above and beyond assisting in everything that was asked of him. He was a proud member of both the Osseo Golf Club and Flossmoor Country Club in Chicago. He helped plan several golf outings and tournaments with friends.
Ben is survived by his parents, Dan & Carla (Scheffer) Sieg, his best friend and brother, Matt and the love of his life, Mary Hoglund. Aunts and Uncles, Susan & Bob Howery, Jerry (Jed) & Kathy Sieg, Karla & Jack Reichert, Mary & Mike Louie, Susan Scheffer, Maggie Scheffer, Doug & Joan Scheffer, Jim (Patty Cuddy) Scheffer, Barb & Dennis Hardwick, Mickie & Dave Theiler. He is also survived by 24 cousins, his to be second family Ann & Keith Hoglund, Grace & Danny Smearman, and Peter & Allison Hoglund, and so many wonderful friends he made over the years.
Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard & Ann Scheffer, Karen Sieg & Willie Sieg. Ben, we love you with all our hearts. Life will go on, but there will always be a part missing. “How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Visitation will be Thursday, March 10th from 4-8pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 312 South Stone St., Augusta, WI. Funeral Services will be Friday at 11:00am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, N13740 Fairview Rd. Humbird, WI.
Following the services a celebration of life will take place at the Osseo Golf Club, 13600 2nd St Osseo. We will reminisce about all our good times with Ben, just as he would want.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the M.A.C.C. Fund in memory of Ben. To donate online, please visit http://maccfund.org/memorial-donation/ Checks can be made out to MACC Fund and sent to: MACC Fund 10000 W Innovation Dr. Ste 135 Milwaukee, WI 53226 For donations by check, please include the note “in memory of Ben Sieg.”
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.