Benjamin P. Thornton, 40, of Eau Claire, died as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Ben was born January 1, 1983 in Eau Claire, the son of Paul and Rose (Joas) Thornton. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 2001 and later worked for Fed-Ex and co-owned the Dam Bar in Chippewa Falls.

