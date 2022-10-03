Benjamin A. Williams, 58, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his daughter’s home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Ben was born May 6, 1964 in Eau Claire to Stephen E. and Bonita (Holm) Williams, Sr.

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

