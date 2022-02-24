Bernadette Bellows

Bernadette L. Bellows, 101, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Bernadette was born June 23, 1920 to Roy and Josephine (Tarbox) Johnson in Wisconsin. She married Clayton Bellows Sr. on February 23, 1936. She loved to bake and make wedding cakes. Bernadette also liked to bowl, go dancing with her husband and go camping with her family. Bernadette would crochet and knit presents for her grandchildren. She was very proud of her family of six generations.
Bernadette is survived by daughter, Deanna Bass of Stonewall, LA; grandchildren, Renee Sims, Michael (Renae) Bellows and Robin Andre (Ken Proulx), Elizabeth Northcutt, adopted granddaughter (biological great granddaughter); great-grandchildren, Christopher (Kim) Cohoon, Bruce Cohoon Jr., Ryan Bellows, Nicole Bellows Bethke (Chad) and Zachary (Amanda) Bellows; great-great-grandchildren, Chasity (Lane) Thurman, Trevor Baker, Anna Kate Baker, Alex Cohoon, Stephanie Cohoon, Savanna Cohoon, Thaddeaus Bethke, Waylynn Bethke and Gavin Bellows; great-great-great-grandchildren, Verensage Cohoon and Levi Thurman; brother, Dorvin Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernadette was preceded in death by parents; husband, Clayton Bellows; daughter, Sonja Bellows; son, Clayton (Sharon) Bellows Jr.; three sisters; and four brothers.
Private family burial will be held at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
