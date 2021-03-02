Bernadette H. Licht 97 of Boyd, WI passed away Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at the Homeplace in Stanley, WI.
Bernadette was born on August 29th, 1923 to Edward and Anne (Farber) Spaeth in the Town of Edson.
Bernadette Spaeth married Florian Licht on April 10, 1945 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson.
Following their marriage they lived and farmed in the Town of Edson. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, baking, casino’s and bingo.
Bernadette is survived by Sisters in law Mary Ann Spaeth, Joan Licht and Aggie Licht; Brother in law Gerald (Bonnie) Licht and also by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Husband Florian Licht, Brothers Sylvester, Norbert, Larry and Don Spaeth; Sisters Celia, Leone, Frances and Florence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd, WI. with Fr. William Felix officiating.
Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of service Saturday morning at the Church.
“She is now at peace in heaven with Florian”
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS memorial are preferred to St. Joseph’s Hospice 2655 Cty Hwy I Chippewa Falls, WI. 54729
The Family of Bernadette would like to Thank the staff at the Homeplace and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.