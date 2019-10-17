Bernadine Asher

Bernadine “Bing” M. Asher age 90 of New Richmond, formerly of Elmwood, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond.
Bing was born May 6, 1929, in the Township of Eau Galle. She was the daughter of Fredrick and Florence (Styer) Hartung and grew up in the Eau Galle community. Bing graduated from Durand High School in 1947. After high school, she attended secretarial school in Eau Claire and then worked for a law office in Durand. Bing married the love of her life, Raymond L. Asher, on May 3, 1949, in Menomonie. They bought the family dairy farm from Ray’s parents near Elmwood in an area called Farm Hill. Together they farmed for nearly 40 years and raised five children. After the children were grown, Bing began working at Erickson’s Pharmacy in Durand as a Pharmacy Technician for several years.
Bing enjoyed playing cards, and they belonged to a card club that played Euchre for over 60 years. Bing was a faithful and active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Altar and Rosary Society. Bing enjoyed gardening, baking, entertaining, music, dancing, following her children and grandchildren’s sports activities. However, her favorite sports team was the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bing is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ray; five children, Patricia (Steve) Werner, Ken (Rita) Asher, Julie (Jerry) Cognetta, Cheryl (Steve) Spicer, Bob (Karina) Asher; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald (Marge) Hartung, Richard (Kris) Hartung; one sister, Joan (John) Lewis; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Hartung, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Donald Hartung; three sisters, Lorraine Weber, Jean Weber and Elaine Weber.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday October 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood with Rev. Amir Stanislaus officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at the church on Friday.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family.