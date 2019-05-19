Bernard Anibas, age 91, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at The Pillars in Oakdale, MN on May 11th. Bernard was born January 14, 1928 to the late Florian and Josephine Anibas. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with family and friends, tending his lawn and flowers, and feeding and watching his birds.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by one brother Lawrence of Alma Center, WI, three sisters, Theresa Becker (Ron) of St. Paul Park, MN, Sister Marcells Anibas of La Crosse, WI, Marlene Hallock (Murph) of Cottage Grove, MN, Sister-in-law Barb Anibas and Sister-in-law Phyllis Shilts of Eau Claire WI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at 9:00 am on May 21st at St. Olaf Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery following the mass. Lunch will be served following the service.