Minerath, Bernard_Photo.jpg

Bernard Eugene Minerath “Ben”, Jr., age 87, passed on to eternal life on June 16, 2023. Ben passed in his home peacefully, surrounded by his children.

Ben was born August 14, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI. He was the eldest son of Bernard and Therese (Petersdorff) Minerath, and the middle sibling of five children.

  