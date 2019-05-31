Bernard A. Sie age 86, of Lake Como, WI passed away to eternal life at Holton Manor in Elkhorn on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Bernie was born on September 12, 1932 in Mondovi, WI to the late Thomas and Ella (Gunderson) Sie. He married Barbara E. Durik on September 19, 1981 in Lake Geneva at the Chapel on The Hill Community Church. Bernie was a 50-year member of the Operating Engineers #139 and retired as a crane operator. He loved to spend time outdoors, golfing, hunting and fishing. Bernie also loved to play his accordion and dance the polka with his family.
Bernie was the loving husband of Barbara and the loving father to Brenda Frees, Bonita Westlie, Beverly (Alan) Swanson, Bruce (Julie) Sie, Brian (Lisa) Sie and Blake (Rick) Sie. Stepfather of Dawn (Keith) Derbque, Glenn Weyrauch, Brian (Eileen) Weyrauch and Allen (Sharon) Weyrauch. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roger, Milo, Orlin and Arnold; and sisters Hilma, Clarina and Eleanor and son-in-law Ronald Westlie.
A visitation will be held at the Como Community Church (W 3901 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva) on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps will be officiating. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Lake Geneva. A continued celebration of Bernies life is to be held in Mondovi, WI at a later date this Summer, please see the funeral home website or the future news paper edition for the date and time.
