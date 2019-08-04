Bernard R. Sieg, age 84, lost his battle with dementia on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on November 10, 1934, to Rolla and Dorothy (Durst) Sieg. Bernard graduated from Fairchild High School in 1952. One June 17, 1961, he married Joy Blom and together they had two children. Bernard and Joy enjoyed going dancing as well as spending time with friends and family. Bernard was drafted into the Army and served from 1957-1958. In 1959 he served in the Army Reserve. After his time served in the military, he worked as a carpenter for Seguin Lumber, Jensen’s Siding, and retired in 1998 after working at Nelson Muffler in Neillsville, WI. During his retirement he spent ten years working at Cain’s Orchard in Hixton, WI. When Bernard wasn’t at the orchard he spent the majority of his free time in the garden or in his workshop. Some of his favorite times were spent watching the Brewers and Packers and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bernard always knew how to make the people that surrounded him laugh. He is survived by Joy his beloved wife of 58 years; daughter Jill (Virgil)Newell of Sun Prairie, Jeff (Dottie)Sieg of Osseo; four grandchildren, Travis (Ashton), Nathan (Kristen), Justin, and Jordyn; five great grandchildren, Kensie, Rylee, Elijah, Gredta, and Lincoln; sister, Paulette Simcox of Faribault, MN; brother, Richard (Yvonne) of Marana, AZ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rolla and Dorothy Sieg; sister, Darlene; a daughter and son at birth; and brother-in-law, Jim Blom.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI. The family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the services. Burial with military rites will be held in the Mentor Cemetery in Humbird.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.