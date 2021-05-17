Bernard “Buzz” Watkins, age 69, of Douglas, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Coffee Regional Medical Center. Mr. Watkins was born on July 28, 1951 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin the son of the late Thomas Watkins and Eileen Newton Watkins.
Buzz worked for Elixir Industries as a quality control manager for the past 20 years. He loved woodworking, anything to do with science, his truck, but his greatest joy was rooting for the Green Bay Packers Football Team and the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Team. Mr. Watkins was a veteran of the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Jean Watkins and three brothers, Gerald, Richard and Robert Watkins.
Survivors include his wife Jeanne Watkins of Douglas, GA; daughter, Kristi Watkins of Douglas, GA; two sons, John Scholtz (Teresa) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and Nathan Watkins (Sandy) of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Jessica Howell, Dillon Scholtz, Sarra W. Breedlove, Anwen W. Breedlove, Jacob Hutto, Kennedy Watkins, Brendzy Northcut, Vincent Scholtz and Isabella Johnson; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Annabell Howell; two sisters, Mary Jurgens of Mondovi, Wisconsin and Barbara Peterson (Mark) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to meet at Lakeview Cemetery for an informal gathering at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Following the gathering, a memorial service and military honors by American Legion Post 53 will be performed at the Shawtown bridge at 3:00 pm. Friends and family are invited to meet at the Do Dodge Inn from 5:00-9:00 pm for a Celebration of Life.