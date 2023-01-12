Bernell Frances Brom, 88, formerly of Arcadia, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, WI. Bernell was born on November 15, 1934, in Arcadia to Stanley and Frances (Andre) Burt. On June 20, 1964, she married Edward “Gene” Brom. Bernell enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed traveling to various places, but bus trips to Branson were always a highlight. Bernell had a lifelong love for dogs which included her large collection of ceramic dogs. She was an avid reader and was always looking forward to the next book. Most of all, Bernell loved time with her family. Bernell is survived by her children, Dale (Carla Roth) Brom and Jane Pierzina; grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Marach, Derek (Abby) Brom, and Andrew Pierzina; and 3 great-grandchildren, Wesley and Owen Brom and Emelia Marach. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; sister, Jane; and son-in-law, Kevin Pierzina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia with Reverend Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
