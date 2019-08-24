Bernhardt “Bernie” Behlke, age 80 of Deerbrook, died Thur., Aug. 22, 2019. He was born on Oct. 11, 1938, in Eau Claire, a son of Bernhardt and Verna (Strasburg) Behlke. He married Gail (Hess) Mullis on July 1, 1978 at the United Church of Christ in Kempster. Bernie was employed as an operating engineer in Racine County for 32 years. He moved to Deerbrook in 1984. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trap shooter.
Survivors include his wife, Gail; children, Jeffery Faanes (Lori Jo Evenson) of Eau Claire, Ron (Bernice) Behlke of West Bend, JoAnn (Phillip) Behlke Dunk of Wright City, MO, Tammy (Dennis) Ossoinik of Antigo, Kevin Mullis of Wausau, and Chad Mullis (Kristin King) of Deerbrook; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Bonnie (Al) Berg of Augusta. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karee Mattern; and sister, Sonja Greene.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo. Burial will take place in Kempster Lakeside Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
