Bernice M. Bauer, of Altoona, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, WI. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Oakwood Health Services for their amazing care and compassion provided to Bernice, especially in her final days. She was well known for her beautiful smile and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.
Bernice, one of eight children of William and Marion Pichler, was born June 19, 1935 in Pepin County.
She was united in marriage to Leonard Bauer on September 17, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rock Falls. Leonard was her soul mate for 55 years, until his death in 2013. She lived in Eau Claire the first four years of her marriage, and in Altoona the rest of her life.
Bernice is survived by two sons: Mark (Cindy) Bauer and Tony (Sue) Bauer; five daughters: Joyce (Dan) Oates, Cindy Bauer, Nancy (Kevin) Nies, Judy (Scott) Holbrook, and Jennifer (Todd) Dionne; seven grandchildren: Jason, Josh, Stephanie, Tyler, Crystal, Dan and Melanie; and one great-grandchild: Jocelyn. She is also survived by three sisters: Marcella Mittelstadt, Cecilia Shafer and Mary Englesby.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, her parents, William and Marion, her brothers, Eugene, William and LaVern, and her sister, Joan.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona. She was a custodian for St Mary’s School and Church for 15+ years. Everything revolved around the church – from volunteering for weddings and funerals, working and playing bingo every Tuesday and providing Father Wilger with a hot meal every Sunday. In addition to bingo, she loved playing board games, cards, video games and her occasional trip to the casino with family members. She enjoyed watching her favorite teams – the Brewers and the Packers.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Avenue, Altoona, WI with Father Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm at the church. Burial will take place in the Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire after the funeral, followed by a luncheon at the church.
