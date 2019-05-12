Bernice Gunderson

Bernice E Gunderson (Brandt) of Chippewa Falls, WI died peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Aggie’s Country Living in Bloomer, WI at the age of 88.
Bernice was born on March 23, 1930 in Eau Claire, WI to Arnold and Olive (Capes) Brandt. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1947. Bernice married Bruce R. Gunderson, Sr. on October 6, 1951. Bernice worked for AT&T as a telephone operator for many years until retirement.
Bernice enjoyed fishing in the summer (usually catching the most fish) at her Lake Wissota home. She also enjoyed going to the casinos and traveling to Arizona in the winter.
Bernice is survived by 3 sons, Bruce, Jr. (Debbie), Mark and Steve all from Eau Claire; 3 grandchildren Nicole, Matthew (Mari) and Kayla Hanson; 5 great grandchildren Alex Brown, Jazmine Hollie, Carson Gunderson, Cammi Gunderson and Zhanee’ James, her sister Marilyn Starin; sister-in-laws Karen Brandt, Joan Lee, Kay (Al) Lamovec, Sharon Bluedorn, Darleen Gunderson and brother-in-law Jerry VerHagen; along with many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Bruce Sr.; son Gregory; grandson Jacob Gunderson; her parents, brothers Junior and Wayne Brandt; sister-in-law Mary Lou VerHagen; brother-in-laws Dennis Starin, Jack Gunderson, Bruce Bluedorn and Tom Lee.
A celebration of Bernice’s life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12:00 — 3:00 p.m. and with a short prayer sermon at 12:30 p.m. at Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W Park Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI.