Bernice Hanson, age 104, of Barron, passed away on Sunday, February 19 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Bernice was born to Fred and Marie (Brockman) Broker on May 22, 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic. She went through the COVID pandemic, the depression and the wars.
She was baptized at Pleasant Prairie Lutheran Church and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Her family transferred to St. Matthews in Almena where she belonged for the rest of her life. At age 2, her family moved to a rural Almena farm. She attended the Coolidge School through the 8th grade and then began working for families in the Barron area.
On June 5, 1941, she married Harold Hanson. They had 2 children, Janice and Roger.
Bernice continued doing house work at many homes and offices in Barron. She was an active member of the church, ladies aide, and her circle. She made many quilts and baby layettes for Lutheran World Relief.
On May 27, 2016, Bernice suffered a stroke and could no longer live alone. She made Monroe Manor her new home where she enjoyed the staff and activities.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Janice (Richard) Wirth of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Terry & Jeanna Wirth, Lynda Whelan and Renee Metzgar; and sister-in-law, Ila Johnson. There are also many great and great-great-grandchildren…..five generations of love.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Nancy; grandchildren, Ricky, Nathan and Chelsea; mother-in-law, Hannah Hanson; also, her 10 siblings and spouses; and 12 in-laws and spouses.
Funeral services for Bernice Hanson will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Almena. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Burial will be at St. Matthews Cemetery in Almena.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church or St. Jude’s Children Cancer Hospital would be appreciated.