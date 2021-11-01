Bernice Joyce Koger, age 94, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Bernice was born September 8, 1927, in the Town of Sand Creek to Ole and Nellie (Fjelstad) Tweed. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1945.
Bernice married Dale E. Koger on December 22, 1948, in Eau Claire. Together they raised two children, Cheryl and Richard. Bernice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She always placed family and faith first.
She enjoyed watching sports – whether it was her grandchildren, the Brewers, or the Packers.
Bernice worked at the telephone company for a number of years. But she was a seamstress at heart. She loved to sew! She made clothes, Halloween costumes, blankets for every great-grandchild, and many other things! Bernice found the perfect job to match her talents. She worked at Ferings and Charlson’s with an amazing group of women! Together they laughed, sewed, and became life-long friends.
Quilting was her passion. She made quilts for all of her family as well as many others. They are a treasured gift from her. She was also a wonderful cook and loved to bake. Many have enjoyed her tasty treats (especially at Christmas when the Norwegian recipes came out)!
She was an active member of First Lutheran Church for many years.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Chris) O’Connell; son, Richard (Jodie) Koger; 3 grandsons, Ryan (Michelle) O’Connell, Michael (Molly) O’Connell, and Jason (Sarah) Koger; 7 great-grandchildren, Maddie, Mason, Kendall, Claire, Nora, Maya, and Rhett; brother-in-law, Donald Koger; sister-in-law, Nelda Tweed; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Ole and Nellie; sisters, Lillian and Delores; and brothers, Leroy and Douglas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St, Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating, Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
