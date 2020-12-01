Bernice E. Larson, 93, of Osseo, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Bernice was born on October 3, 1927 to Clarence and Elida (Ross) Larson in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. She will be missed for her smiles and positive attitude.
Bernice is survived by her sister-in-law, Esther Larson of Osseo; and nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Anton, Charles, Alfred, Martin, Leonard, and Lawrence; and sisters, Evelyn, Maybelle, and Margaret; and a special niece, Dolly Janssen.
The family would like to give a sincere thanks to the staff at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Private services will be held. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.