Bernice Peterson

Bernice Emma Peterson, 93, Eau Claire, formerly of Ogema, died on Friday, November 27, 2019.
She was born on April 19, 1926, in the Town of Georgetown, WI, the daughter of William and Anna Pfaffendorf. She was married to Orland Peterson on October 19, 1947, in Kennan, WI. She was a member of the Christian Science Church. Bernice was well known and made friends wherever she lived. She was the ring master at organizing and representing groups. She loved people and was a very giving person. At her assisted living, she was giving her peers raisin bread and other goodies to eat. She brought forth ideas for improving the quality of life. In her younger days, she raised two children, ran a dairy farm and had a big garden. She entertained and made delicious meals for her guests. There were always lots of friends and relatives stopping by. She was an excellent cook, gardener, homemaker, wife and mother. She sewed and made clothes, kept her house beautiful with decorating ideas. After moving to Eau Claire from Ogema, Bernice enjoyed shopping, dining out, going to the casino, garage sales, and other events. She was strong in her faith and never gave up.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Greg) Swanson, Eau Claire; by 6 grandchildren; and by one brother, Larry (Elaine) Pfaffendorf, Kennan, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orland, on July 6, 2003; and also by one sister, Adelaide Johnson, and by one brother, Gary Pfaffendorf. Inurnment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in Kennan, WI.
