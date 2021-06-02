Bernice “Bee” Greczyna Smith of Eau Claire passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Bee was born 98 years ago in St. Paul, MN to Anthony and Caroline (Jazcz) Greczyna and passed from this life on May 28, 2021. She attended grade school at St. Casimir’s and graduated from Johnson High School in 1940.
During World War II, she enlisted in the US Navy WAVES in St. Paul and was trained at Hunter College in New York City. She traveled to various posts during her Navy service, ending up stationed in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband. She was discharged from the Navy after the war and married Navy Commander George Dudley Smith. They settled in Washington, D.C. to raise a family. Following her discharge, Bee worked in the U.S. Labor Department, the U.S. State Department and served as the liaison to the White House for Secretary of Health & Human Services, Olveta Culp Hobby, which was her proudest achievement.
She had the opportunity to meet several U.S. Presidents and, as a first generation Polish American was privileged to serve as an interpreter for the U.S. visit of Pope John II in 1979. Bee was an American Legion life member and former adjutant commander, as well as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Polish American Congress, the Catholic Daughters of America, the WAVES National Society, the Navy Women’s Association and the Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed singing and was an active member of Sounds of Harmony and Sweet Adelines for many years. She loved to travel and she and her husband traveled abroad many times until his passing.
Bee was predeceased by her husband; her grandson George Dudley Smith II; her parents; her brother Anthony Greczyna; and her sister Viola Almquist. She is survived by her son, Robert Dudley Smith (Georgia) of Eau Claire, WI; her daughter, Nancy Hope Moore (Max); six grandchildren, Marcus Smith (Wendy) of St. Louis, MO, Andrew Smith (Angela) of Frankfurt, Germany, Robert Dudley Smith, Jr., of Eau Claire, WI, Dr. Nicole Levi of Winston-Salem, NC, Natalie Williams (Matthew) of Charleston, SC and Robert Levi of Winston-Salem, NC; as well as five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relations, including her distant cousins in Poland. Bee received wonderful care at home in her final months by the staff of St. Croix Hospice, under the guidance of her hospice nurse Jennifer Lewis, who often brought her baked goods, which she referred to as “my sweeties.”
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday June 4, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, also at the Celebration of Life Center. Military honors will be rendered that day by the American Legion Post 53 and Veteran’s of Foriegn Wars Post 7232. She will be interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Croix Hospice of Eau Claire, 1280 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or to a veterans’ charity of your choice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.