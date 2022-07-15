Berniece M. Potocnik, age 93, of Withee, passed away at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 under the tender care of hospice.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Owen. Pastor Asafa Rajaofera will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.
Berniece was born on September 2, 1928, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Franz) Laube. She graduated from Owen High School. On June 26, 1948, Berniece was united in marriage to Edward Potocnik at the United Church of Christ in Owen. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2015.
From 1990 — 2003, Edward and Berniece traveled and lived in a 5th wheel RV, visiting grandchildren, and touring the United States, including Alaska and Mexico and Canada. They also traveled to Europe retracing Eddie’s steps as a POW. Most importantly, Berniece loved being with her family.
Berniece was a member of the United Church of Christ in Owen. She lived most of her life in the Owen-Withee area until moving to Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire in 2021 to be closer to her daughter, Eileen. Berniece loved living at Orchard Hills where she made many friends and participated in all their activities.
Berniece is survived by three daughters: Eileen Potocnik (Herman Shilts) of Eau Claire, Kathie (David) Rice of Salem, UT and Janice (Don) Homan of Salem, UT; 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Harold (Fern) Laube and a sister-in-law, Harriet Laube, both of Owen; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother Dick Laube and her sister, Edna (Virgil) Bublitz.