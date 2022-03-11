Bernita Mae Stinson, age 89, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
She was born June 24, 1932, in Minneapolis, MN to Phillip and Ethel Hultgren.
On Sept. 11, 1954, Bernita married Brian “Bud” Stinson in Richfield, MN. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage, residing in the Twin Cities before moving to Menomonie where they co-owned and operated Broadway Ford-Mercury from 1973 to 1981. They then returned to the Twin Cities where they managed apartments until retiring. They resided in Boyceville in later years.
Bernita was a people person and loved her sweets with a good cup of coffee and chatting with family and friends.
Bernita is survived by a son David Stinson of Cornell, daughter Lisa (Mark) Lauer of Ridgeland; two granddaughters, Cynthia Stinson and Amanda Runkle; a sister Phyllis Rekowski; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bud; her parents; and an infant daughter Cheryl.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville, WI.