Bertha (Bert) Marie Chatterson, age 103, passed away on December 6th, 2020 at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, WI.
She was born in Bagley, WI, to Clyde and Minnie (Bolt) Miller. She was married to Clifford Chatterson. She was a proud graduate of what is now UW-Eau Claire and took up the profession of teaching. She taught in one room schoolhouses and went on to marry Cliff, also a teacher at the time. In their early years together, they moved many times during the war years with Cliff working in a munitions factory in Des Moines and then on to NYC, among many other places. They settled in Eau Claire, until 1968, when they relocated to the Detroit area for a number of years before moving back to Eau Claire to retire. Bert was quite active in local and state politics; in fact serving as a national convention Delegate of which she was very proud. She was an avid genealogist and spent countless hours researching into the family's history and relatives. This led her to becoming a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution. She was also active in the Girl Scouts in the 1960’s and a big supporter of the Bit and Spur horse club. Bert helped found the local museum and was also supportive of it.
She brought joy to all she smiled upon and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son, Aaron, of Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
